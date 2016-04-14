Some amazing stunt work went into bringing 'Captain America: Civil War' to life

A lot of today’s biggest blockbusters rely heavily on CGI, such as “The Jungle Book,” which created an entire rainforest out of thin air. That’s why it’s refreshing to the see that the upcoming “Captain America: Civil War” uses so many practical effects.

“Captain America: Civil War” comes to theatres on May 6th.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

