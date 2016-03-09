'Captain America: Civil War' will be Marvel's longest movie yet

No, you aren’t imagining things: Superhero movies are long, and they’re about to get longer.

Following the news that “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” has a running time of 2 hours and 31 minutes, /Film is reporting that the superhero movie immediately following it, “Captain America: Civil War,” will go to 2 hours and 26 minutes.

Which makes it the longest Marvel movie yet.

That’s a whole lot of Marvel action, as this chapter, which Robert Downey Jr. has dubbed “‘The Godfather’ of superhero movies,” will look at the division within the ranks of The Avengers.

But the 146-minute running time isn’t vastly longer than past titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” clocked at 141 minutes and “The Avengers” was 143 minutes.

Both made over $1 billion worldwide in their theatrical releases.

It will be interesting to see if a Marvel movie will one day venture into the rarefied air of “The Dark Knight Rises,” with its 164 minutes of superhero brooding.

“Captain America: Civil War” opens May 6.

