Critics are already in love with 'Captain America: Civil War'

Some of the top critics in the country have seen the summer’s most anticipated movie, “Captain America: Civil War,” and it sounds like we should be even more excited about seeing it than we already are.

It currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The third movie in Marvel’s Captain America franchise is its most intense. A rift within the Avengers causes the group to split into two groups: team Captain America (played by Chris Evans) and team Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

“This is the best Marvel movie so far,” Uproxx claims.

“The shaming of ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ will continue apace — or better still, be forgotten entirely — in the wake of ‘Captain America: Civil War,'” Variety wrote. “A decisively superior hero-vs.-hero extravaganza that also ranks as the most mature and substantive picture to have yet emerged from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

“It would be a stretch to call this third Captain America film a drama, but far more than most comic-book films, this is a story of conflict between people, building on the history of Marvel’s cinematic universe,” The Playlist said. “And the old affection between the two heroes amplifies their new enmity which only further draws the audience in.”

Along with what seems to be a very strong story, the introduction of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and the new Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in the movie are added highlights.

You’ll get to experience the film yourselves when it opens on May 6.

