The Avengers got incredibly sweaty while filming in Atlanta during the summer thanks to their costumes

Chris Evans, who plays the star spangled hero of the upcoming “Captain America: Civil War,” says shooting the movie was “brutal.” Evans and the rest of the Avengers had to perform crazy stunts while filming in Atlanta at the height of summer. As you can imagine, things got a little sweaty under their super suits.
