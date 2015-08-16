Marvel just showed off footage for 'Captain America: Civil War' and it sounds incredible

Disney and Marvel surprised attendees at its fan event D23 in Anaheim, California Saturday.

Marvel president Kevin Feige showed up with actors Chris Evans (Captain America) and Anthony Mackie (who plays Falcon) to show off never-before-seen footage from next year’s “Captain America: Civil War.”

The footage showed off several Avengers including Captain America, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the Falcon (Anthony Mackie), as well as a new villain, Crossbones, and more.

It sounds like it was a long piece of footage.

Here’s how Forbes’ Mark Hughes described it:

The footage begins with the Captain America, Falcon, and Black Widow in position for a battle, surveying a busy city street. Falcon deploys a flying drone that swoops down into traffic and up under a large vehicle. The truck’s occupants are Crossbones and his crew, and a large battle commences between these villains and Cap’s team. While Captain America fights Crossbones, Falcon and Black Widow take down the rest of the criminals. We see lots of damage done to the surrounding street and buildings, and Cap’s shield ends up with a bomb attached to it, so he throws it just before the bomb explodes. Crossbones finally falls, defeated, and removes his mask. He mentions Bucky Barnes — aka the Winter Soldier, whom Cap has been trying to track down — and Captain America seems shocked.

From there, it sounds like there were several different segments of footage shown in a montage. Bucky Barnes was seen again in what appeared to be the one post-credit scene from “Ant-Man” with his arm caught in a device, there was a funeral shot, and Paul Bettany’s Vision was shown in a tuxedo.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) appeared, too, giving a great line: “Sometimes I want to punch you in your perfect teeth.”

Fans also saw Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man join up with Captain America, the Falcon, and Scarlet Witch.

At some point, friends Black Widow (Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) get into a fight as well.

Variety also notes that Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther appeared in regular clothes.

I highly recommend checking out Hughes’ coverage of the footage for more details. Film site Comingsoon.net also has a good break down of the reel you can read here.

It sounds like the film will be bigger than “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

The film will follow the events of this summer’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” leading to a big rift in our heroes.

Here’s the official description via Disney and Marvel:

Steve Rogers leads the new team of Avengers in their continued efforts to safeguard humanity. After another international incident involving the Avengers results in collateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability and a governing body to determine when to enlist the services of the team. The new status quo fractures the Avengers while they try to protect the world from a new and nefarious villain.

“Captain America: Civil War” will arrive in theatres May 6, 2016.

