Watch Iron Man and Captain America battle each other in the first 'Captain America: Civil War' trailer

Has it already been seven months since “Avengers: Age of Ultron”? Well don’t worry, because there’s always another movie with one of the Avengers around the corner, and this one’s major.

Chris Evans returns as the shield-wielding hero in “Captain America: Civil War,” but he’s no longer beloved by the American public. In the first trailer for the film that aired on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night, he’s been tagged as a “vigilante,” apparently for helping his friend (and wanted man) Bucky.

All of this results in a major disagreement among the Avengers (that’s what the “Civil War” is there for).

“Sometimes I want to punch you in your perfect teeth,” Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man tells Captain America before they come to actual blows.

The movie also stars Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, and more, and it’s out May 6, 2016.

Watch the trailer below:

