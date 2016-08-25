A deleted 'Captain America: Civil War' scene shows off more of the awesome airport battle

Millions of Marvel fans were wondering when Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes would become friends again, and it finally kind of happened in “Captain America: Civil War.”

In a deleted clip, which debuted in Entertainment Weekly, Rogers and Barnes are fighting with War Machine and Black Widow at a climatic scene at an airport. It’s a small moment in the big battle scene.

The bonding happens during the battle, where the Avengers are fighting each other because they differ ideologically about the government’s role in regulating superheroes. Captain America leads the anti-regulation side while Iron Man is on the pro-regulation side.

Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, is often under HYDRA’s mind control, so it’s hard for him to develop his own political ideology. But he eventually sides with Captain America on this one, mostly because Iron Man wants to take him into custody.

In the deleted scene, Rogers and Barnes share a quick witty exchange, showing they have developed a friendly rapport over the court of the battle. It’s also, I dunno, maybe a little flirty? For members of the fandom who want Rogers and Barnes to be a couple, it’s definitely a gratifying moment.

Co-director Joe Russo told EW’s Anthony Breznican that the scene had to go because it was trying to solve a problem that didn’t really exist.

“We were looking for a transitional moment to get Cap and Bucky back together, but in editorial we ultimately realised we didn’t need that transition,” Russo said.

He and his co-director and brother Anthony cut the clip to make the whole scene smoother.

The scene will be on the movie’s blu-ray and DVD, which will be released September 13.

Check out the deleted clip below via EW:

NOW WATCH: The whole world is talking about cupping because of the Olympics



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.