'Captain America: 3' Could Be A Gigantic Movie Featuring Tons Of Superheroes

During Marvel’s big press event Tuesday, the studio announced the upcoming “Captain America” movie will be called “Captain America: Civil War,” confirming what many already suspected, the next instalment in the franchise should be an absolutely huge “Avengers”-like blow-out event.

That’s good news. Marvel needs a big hit going into summer 2016.

The movie will be released May 6, 2016, six weeks after Warner Bros.’ hugely-anticipated event film “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice,” March 25, 2016 in which Bats and Supes are expected to battle it out.

“Civil War” should be a lot of the same.

We’ve discussed it a little bit before, but the seven-issue comic series pits Steve Rogers/Captain America against Tony Stark/Iron Man as the two go head-to-head over a law, the Superhero Registration Act, which, as you can probably decipher, requires superheroes to register with the government and reveal their identities.

It shouldn’t come as a shock this will divide the superhero community with different heroes siding with Stark while others align with Rogers.

After a lot of speculation and rumours, Marvel confirmed at the event Robert Downey, Jr. will reprise his roles of Tony Stark and Iron Man as he came out on stage with Captain America actor Chris Evans.

Disney Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Evans playfully go toe to toe at Marvel’s press event Tuesday.

During Marvel’s press event, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige also said Black Panther will be introduced in the film in costume.

Actor Chadwick Boseman came out and joined the two as he was announced to play the lead in an upcoming standalone “Black Panther” film Nov. 3, 2017.

The sequel has the opportunity to introduce a long list of superheroes and villains who butt heads over the registration law.

Who’s Pro-Registration

Via Marvel, the characters who are pro-registration and side with Iron Man include Skyhawk, James Rhodes, Yellowjacket, Black Widow, Maria Hill, Deathstrike, Ronin, Mister Fantastic, Ms. Marvel, Wasp, Sentry, Wonder Man, Thor Girl, Falcon, Deadpool, Hellcat, Captain Marvel, and Beast.

Who’s Anti-Registration

The ones against it that side with Captain America include Black Panther, Ant-Man, Sharon Carter, Daredevil, Demolition Man, Jane Foster, Nick Fury, Hercules, Howard the Duck, Jessica Jones, Quicksilver, Doctor Strange, Iron Fist, Wolverine, and the Winter Soldier.

You can view a full list, here.

The comic revolves heavily around characters including the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Spider-Man. Don’t expect to see any of them in the film though. Fox has the distribution rights to the Fantastic Four and X-Men while Sony still has the rights to Spidey. Both movie studios are trying to build up cinematic universes of their own unless Disney is able to snatch one of the properties back in the near future.

Since Spider-Man plays a big role in the “Civil War” storyline — he’s caught between both Iron Man and Captain America — we imagine that may be where the introduction of Black Panther may come into play. Deadline reports Boseman is signed to a five-film deal with Marvel so expect to see a lot more of him.

With many new characters announced at Marvel’s press event, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, and others make their debut in “Civil War” to make it an even bigger potential blockbuster for Disney and Marvel in 2016.

