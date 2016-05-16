'Captain America: Civil War' takes down all newcomers to win the weekend box office

In a turnout that surprised no one, “Captain America: Civil War” repeated for a second weekend as box office champ, earning an estimated $72.5 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

That put the movie over the $300 million mark for its total domestic box office. It is nearing a $1 billion total worldwide after taking in $84.2 million overseas this weekend. (It’s total worldwide box office is $940.8 million.)

And also passing the $800 million worldwide total this weekend is another Disney title, “The Jungle Book.”

The film came in second place at the domestic box office with an estimated $17.7 million. ($828 million global gross to date.)

Disney is certainly having one heck of a year at the box office.

If you’re keeping count, a Disney movie has now been number one at the US box office for the last five weeks.

In third place is the the biggest new release this weekend, “Money Monster,” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, which took in $15 million. A number the film’s studio Sony can be happy with. Though the movie has big-name stars like Clooney and Roberts, throwing a dramatic movie like this into the summer movie season that caters more to the over-30 crowd (who notoriously don’t go to the movies on opening weekend), they have to be happy it earned this much on its first weekend.

Next weekend will be the first major challenge for “Civil War” as three very different titles will be going after moviegoers.

There’s “Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising,” which will certainly be a draw for the twentysomething demo that has been going to “Civil War.” “The Angry Birds Movie” will attract the teen demo. And “The Nice Guys,” starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, will draw the thirty and over crowd.

We’ll see if Cap can take down the competition for a third straight week.

