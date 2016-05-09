The new Captain America movie has the 5th best opening ever at the box office

Marvel and Disney have done it again.

The third Captain America movie, “Captain America: Civil War,” did not just have the biggest opening of any of the Cap movies but the fifth-largest domestic opening ever with an estimated $181.8 million, according to pro.boxoffice.com.

Though the film didn’t hit the rarefied-air of a $200 million opening as some in the industry projected, it still is an impressive start to the summer movie season as it raked in $25 million on its Thursday preview and $75 million on its full opening day on Friday.

With the opening by “Civil War,” which is the 13th feature film in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, it joins other titles from the MCU in the top five of largest opening weekends.

Ahead of “Civil War” are fellow Marvel titles “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ($191.2 million) and “The Avengers” ($207.4 million), then “Jurassic World” ($208.8 million), and leading the pack is “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($247.9 million). And “Civil War” now has the third best May opening (with “The Avengers” and “Age of Ultron” are head of it).

The film — which follows the Avengers as they are split between two factions, Team Captain America and Team Iron Man — is also dominating overseas, as well. Having earned over $496 million, to date.

This continues Disney’s dominance at the box office as a film released by the studio has been number one in the US for the last four weeks. “Civil War” topping the box office follows the three-week reign of “The Jungle Book,” which earned $21.87 million over the weekend ($285 million domestically/$776 million global to date).

Counting the continued success of “Zootopia,” Disney leads all other studios at the domestic box office in 2016 with over $900 million.

Thanks to its current 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, expect another big weekend for “Civil War” next week as the biggest title opening opposite it is the George Clooney/Julia Roberts thriller, “Money Monster.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.