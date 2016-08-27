The 'Captain America: Civil War' blooper reel shows the superheroes goofing off

Marvel Just Captain America and the Winter Soldier hanging out.

Sometimes our greatest heroes make mistakes. For “Captain America: Civil War,” that means spinning your weapon too slowly, or cracking up in the middle of a dialogue.

The “Captain America: Civil War” blooper reel is here, and it shows our heroes at their most vulnerable — and at their funniest.

To whet your appetite, here are some gifs from Marvel’s video:

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is usually really good with weapons. Not so much here.



Vision (Paul Bettany) is just babbling a line that doesn’t make sense. It sounds like he’s saying “Ms Maximoff mfghpphff.”





Sometimes Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is just bad at flying.



Here’s Vision forgetting his lines again.



Captain America is READY FOR ACTING.



You can watch the whole thing on BuzzFeed, or in the embedded video below.

