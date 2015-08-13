A leaked photo from the 'Captain America: Civil War' set shows our first look at Black Panther

Marvel via @AgentM/Twitter A piece of Black Panther concept art revealed at

Marvel’s next big film, “Captain America: Civil War” has so many superheroes in it, it’s practically an “Avengers” sequel. But thrown in with a cast that includes everyone from Falcon (Anthony Mackie) to The Vision (Paul Bettany) are two huge heroes making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut: Spider-Man and Black Panther.

While bits and pieces about Spidey’s appearance have trickled out ever since 19-year-old Tom Holland was cast in the role, we still know very little about Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther other than the character will likely fill a neutral role, refusing to take sides in the titular conflict between Captain America and Iron Man.

For the uninitiated, Black Panther is the alter ego of T’Challa, king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda. Wakanda is an extremely important location in the Marvel Universe, because — in addition to being a bastion of learning and technology far more advanced than that of the Western world — it’s also home to some of the largest deposits of vibranium, the super-rare metal found in Captain America’s shield (and sought after by the titular villain in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”).

Thanks to a sly Instagrammer named Andreas Meyer, we now have our first look at Black Panther in costume and on set:

The photo shows off a costume that adheres pretty closely to the concept art revealed at Marvel’s big Phase 3 event last October — it’s certainly not as slick, but this is a fuzzy set photo, a far cry from a colour-corrected and CG-enhanced still that will more fully convey the high-tech nature of the Black Panther suit from the comics.

“Captain America: Civil War” is currently in production and scheduled to hit theatres on May 6, 2016.

