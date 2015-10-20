The actor playing Baron Zemo in the next 'Captain America' movie says he won't be wearing the villain's infamous purple mask

Baron Zemo will be the latest villain to enter the lucrative Marvel films when he makes his debut in next summer’s “Captain America: Civil War.”

And though there aren’t many specifics out there of how the former top scientist of the Nazi party will be used against Steve Rogers and other members of the Avengers, we did get a little piece of news from the actor playing him, Daniel Brühl (“Inglorious Bastards”).

While promoting his next movie, “Burnt,” starring opposite Bradley Cooper (in theatres October 30), Brühl told Business Insider that Zemo will be without one of his trademark looks.

“He does not wear the mask,” he said, referring to the purple cloak the character is famous for wearing after a vat of powerful adhesive, known as Adhesive X, spilled all over him during a fight with Captain America, preventing Zemo from ever removing it.

“You would be surprised, it’s different than what you’d think,” said Brühl, talking about the Zemo character we see in “Civil War.” “It’s loosely connected to this character. But that’s what I like about the Marvel guys, some of the characters and things they’re dealing with always reference to current events so my character is from a different area than you would think.”

So don’t expect Zemo to be a carbon-copy of what’s in the comics.

“Civil War” will focus on the aftermath of the events that occurred in the last Avengers movie, “Age of Ultron,” which has caused politicians to form a governing body to determine when an incident warrants the Avengers to be called upon. This leads to a fraction within the team, coming at an inopportune time as another new enemy, likely Zemo, makes his presence known.

Brühl said it’s not out of the question that Zemo could return for future movies.

“There’s a possibility,” said the actor. “That’s the way it’s written.”

“Captain America: Civil War” opens in theatres May 6, 2016.

