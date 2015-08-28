Leaked 'Captain America: Civil War' concept art shows off our first look at the new film

While “Captain America: Civil War” has already finished principal photography and shown off some footage at Disney’s big D23 Expo, the wider public hasn’t gotten any sort of official look at the film. That’s not really surprising, since “Civil War” — which will kick off Marvel Studio’s ambitious Phase Three plans — is still seven months from release, with a certain other huge blockbuster looming between now and then.

But concept art leaks are not beholden to a carefully executed marketing plan, especially when said concept art is being shared by one of your big stars.

The concept art was leaked via a YouTube video by user Mr. Sunday Movies, which was then captured and disseminated across the blogosphere via ComicBookMovie.com, which Mr. Sunday Movies writes for.

Then Jeremy Renner, who plays Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, posted the art on his Twitter feed and it was open season.

This seems to mostly confirm previous rumours about which heroes will be on which side of the conflict at the heart of Civil War, which is based on a comic book of the same name where superheroes were compelled to register with the government or go rogue.

While it doesn’t seem to reflect some of the things we’ve heard about the movie so far (like the presence of Spider-Man, or the rumour that Black Panther would be neutral), the party lines do seem to check out based on most of the info that has leaked out thus far.

Also, most of the returning players (except maybe The Vision and Falcon) are sporting fresh new threads:

Renner seems particularly into his new outfit, too.

Also, yes, that is Ant-Man on his shoulder.

That’s a big deal. Want to know why?

The two have teamed up in a pretty cool way before.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Captain America: Civil War” will be in theatres May 6, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.