Marvel Is Already Working On 'Captain America 3'

Disney/Marvel Captain America and Nick Fury may have the same directors for a third film

Marvel is wasting no time in planning the next Captain America sequel.

Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of the upcoming “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” are being brought back to direct a third instalment in the series, according to Variety.

This is a big commitment from Marvel considering “The Winter Solider” hasn’t even hit theatres yet (and that the first Captain America film wasn’t exactly Marvel’s biggest box-office draw).

However, Variety reports Marvel wanted to secure the directors after being so impressed by the production, test screenings, and current buzz for the upcoming film.

The film may be in its early stages of development, but the Russos are already putting together the foundations for the “Captain America 3” storyline. This includes Chris Evans returning as the star-spangled hero.

Marvel had no comment on the story.

“Captain America: The Winter Solider” premieres April 4th.

