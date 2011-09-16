AN AMERICAN ABROAD: These Super-American Movies Did Even Better Overseas

Here’s a movie twist no one saw coming.



The summer box-office hit “Captain America: The First Avenger” is doing even better overseas — despite having overt themes of American patriotism.

Fearing anti-American foreign sentiment, Paramount had pondered marketing the film as just “The First Avenger.”

But every foreign distributor — save for Russia, Ukraine, and South Korea — went with the original title because of the character’s brand-name recognition.

Looks like the studio had nothing to worry about. The word America didn’t keep theatergoers away — and it isn’t the first time a stars-and-stripes bonanza has charmed the worldwide box office.

