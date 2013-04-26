The World's Tiniest Hotel Rooms [PHOTOS]

Capsule hotels that offer tiny accommodations for frugal travellers and are popping up across Europe and other parts of Asia.



The micro-hotels have been popular in Japan for decades, and now they can be found in Russia, China and some European airports.

In expensive cities like Moscow — where hotel rates for business travellers have been the highest in the world for about nine years straight — the capsule hotels can charge as much as $250 for 24 hours, Bloomberg reports.

Others are less expensive and charge about $85 per night. Some cost as little as $7 per night in certain parts of Asia.

The rooms may be just big enough to fit one person, but many of them come equipped with amenities you’d find at any other hotel — TVs, WiFi access, and improvised desks and dressers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.