The World's Tiniest Hotel Rooms [PHOTOS]

Pamela Engel
Hong Kong capsule hotel room

Capsule hotels that offer tiny accommodations for frugal travellers and are popping up across Europe and other parts of Asia.

The micro-hotels have been popular in Japan for decades, and now they can be found in Russia, China and some European airports.

In expensive cities like Moscow — where hotel rates for business travellers have been the highest in the world for about nine years straight — the capsule hotels can charge as much as $250 for 24 hours, Bloomberg reports. 

Others are less expensive and charge about $85 per night. Some cost as little as $7 per night in certain parts of Asia.

The rooms may be just big enough to fit one person, but many of them come equipped with amenities you’d find at any other hotel — TVs, WiFi access, and improvised desks and dressers.

This futuristic capsule hotel in Moscow can accommodate more than 100 people in its sleeping cells.

The wood cells are very bare-bones.

Here's a single capsule hotel room, shown in a Russian airport.

Capsule hotels were originally meant for businessmen who stayed out late working or partying, but now they're also attracting travellers on a budget.

This capsule hotel and sauna in Tokyo has a control panel built in for the room.

Rooms in China's largest capsule hotel cost about $7 a day and come equipped with a TV, WiFi connection, computer desk, dresser and bedding.

Here's what the rooms look like from the outside.

This is a room in China's first capsule hotel in Shanghai. Local media reported that authorities have been concerned about fire safety and personal security risks.

These capsule beds in Hong Kong have adjustable ceilings, an air conditioner and a TV. They cost $450 a month or $30 a night.

Capsule hotel rooms don't leave much space for storage, so some have separate locker areas.

A capsule hotel in Tokyo offers coin-operated washing machines for guests.

It also has a lounge area.

Many of the micro-hotels have communal bathing areas.

An exterior shot of a Tokyo capsule hotel in 2008.

Think those are small?

