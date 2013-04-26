The World's Tiniest Hotel Rooms [PHOTOS]

Capsule hotels that offer tiny accommodations for frugal travellers and are popping up across Europe and other parts of Asia.
The micro-hotels have been popular in Japan for decades, and now they can be found in Russia, China and some European airports.
In expensive cities like Moscow — where hotel rates for business travellers have been the highest in the world for about nine years straight — the capsule hotels can charge as much as $250 for 24 hours, Bloomberg reports.
Others are less expensive and charge about $85 per night. Some cost as little as $7 per night in certain parts of Asia.
The rooms may be just big enough to fit one person, but many of them come equipped with amenities you’d find at any other hotel — TVs, WiFi access, and improvised desks and dressers.
Capsule hotels were originally meant for businessmen who stayed out late working or partying, but now they're also attracting travellers on a budget.
Rooms in China's largest capsule hotel cost about $7 a day and come equipped with a TV, WiFi connection, computer desk, dresser and bedding.
This is a room in China's first capsule hotel in Shanghai. Local media reported that authorities have been concerned about fire safety and personal security risks.
These capsule beds in Hong Kong have adjustable ceilings, an air conditioner and a TV. They cost $450 a month or $30 a night.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.