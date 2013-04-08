Opposition Candidate Draws Gigantic Crowd In Venezuelan Election Rally

Venezuela is one week away from the election to replace Hugo Chavez.



This photo captures opposition candidate Henrique Capriles’ huge rally held today in Caracas.

From Reuters:

Venezuela’s opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (C) speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Caracas April 7, 2013. Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan opposition supporters rallied in a staunchly pro-government part of the capital on Sunday, answering a call by their candidate Capriles and showing strength a week before the presidential election.

(HT: Matthew Clayfield)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.