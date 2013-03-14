See How Turkey's Ancient Cave Dwellings Were Transformed Into A 5-Star Hotel

Photo: Courtesy of Museum Hotel

The Museum Hotel, in Cappadocia a historic region in Turkey, was created out of thousand-year-old cave dwellings.It took four years of excavating and renovating before the hotel was operational.



The visually stunning hotel is now filled with antiques and artifacts, many of which are registered with museums.

It has outstanding accommodations, unique rooms, and views fit for a king.

Click through to see how ancient cave dwellings became a five-star hotel.

