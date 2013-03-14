See How Turkey's Ancient Cave Dwellings Were Transformed Into A 5-Star Hotel

The Museum Hotel, in Cappadocia a historic region in Turkey, was created out of thousand-year-old cave dwellings.It took four years of excavating and renovating before the hotel was operational.

The visually stunning hotel is now filled with antiques and artifacts, many of which are registered with museums.

It has outstanding accommodations, unique rooms, and views fit for a king.

The Museum Hotel is a luxury hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey that opened in 2002.

However, the hotel isn't exactly new. It is built into ancient cave and stone dwellings, some that date back thousands of years.

Before the hotel was ready for guests, the site had to be excavated and renovated.

The project began in 1998. It was a long and tedious task to make the space hospitable.

The site was inhabited by a number of different civilizations throughout history including, Hittites, Persians, and early Christian Romans.

The last inhabitants of the area were a nomadic people known as the Tekeli, who brought a different breed of horse to the area.

Some of the structures were in better condition than others.

The location is on uneven terrain, but is elevated above the surrounding area.

The project was completed in 2002. The hotel and pool now look spectacular.

Even though the walls may be thousands of years old, the accommodations and amenities are worthy of a five-star rating.

It's also home to the upscale restaurant Lil'a, which serves traditional Cappadocian dishes.

You feel like you are on top of the world with this view.

The hotel has 30 unique rooms and suites.

The decor is everything you would expect from an upscale establishment. Rooms start at around $350 each night.

