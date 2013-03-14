See How Turkey's Ancient Cave Dwellings Were Transformed Into A 5-Star Hotel

Photo: Courtesy of Museum Hotel
The Museum Hotel, in Cappadocia a historic region in Turkey, was created out of thousand-year-old cave dwellings.It took four years of excavating and renovating before the hotel was operational.
The visually stunning hotel is now filled with antiques and artifacts, many of which are registered with museums.
It has outstanding accommodations, unique rooms, and views fit for a king.
Click through to see how ancient cave dwellings became a five-star hotel.
However, the hotel isn't exactly new. It is built into ancient cave and stone dwellings, some that date back thousands of years.
The site was inhabited by a number of different civilizations throughout history including, Hittites, Persians, and early Christian Romans.
The last inhabitants of the area were a nomadic people known as the Tekeli, who brought a different breed of horse to the area.
Even though the walls may be thousands of years old, the accommodations and amenities are worthy of a five-star rating.
The decor is everything you would expect from an upscale establishment. Rooms start at around $350 each night.
