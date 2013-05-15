Cap'n Crunch Is Using Vine To Jump On The Ryan Gosling Meme Bandwagon

Meme-extraordinaire Ryan Gosling went viral this month after Ryan McHenry created a series of 6-second Vines showing the actor in various movie clips refusing to eat his cereal.



In a quick-thinking social media move, Cap’n Crunch decided to insert itself into the conversation by making a Vine of its own, stating “Ryan Gosling won’t eat his cereal… unless it’s Crunch Berries. #CapnMakesItHapn”

Brands are constantly trying to bring themselves into viral conversations on Twitter. Oreo, for example, completely nailed it by tweeting during the Super Bowl blackout that “You can still dunk in the dark.”

But this reactionary social strategy is finding a home on Vine, the Twitter-owned video platform, as well.

