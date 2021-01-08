US Capitol insurrection

- Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s election win, sitting through the night after an attempted coup at the US Capitol.
- An analysis of how pro-Trump rioters ransacked the Capitol with so little resistance.
- Photos show the aftermath of an unprecedented and destructive siege on the US Capitol that left four rioters dead.
- Plans to storm the Capitol were circulating on social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Parler, for days before the insurrection.
- President Donald Trump is now more isolated than ever as his administration is in its last gasps, but the wheels of the democracy he sought to destroy keep turning.
