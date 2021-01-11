The Capitol riots cost Trump's New Jersey golf club the 2022 PGA Championship. It's not the first time he's ruined his chance of hosting a major.

Getty Images/Leon Neal Trump plays golf at Turnberry in 2018.

President Donald Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf club was, on Sunday, stripped of its right to host the 2022 PGA Championship, one of golf’s four major tournaments.

The PGA of America said that after the storming of the Capitol by a Trump-supporting mob, it could no longer host the tournament at a Trump property.

Losing the PGA is not the first time that Trump’s words and actions have cost him the chance of hosting a major at one of his properties – something he desired for many years.

In 2015, when Trump was still just a presidential hopeful, his Scottish course Trump Turnberry, lost the chance to host The Open Championship after his now-infamous comments about Mexican people.

Trump later reportedly pressured US ambassador Woody Johnson to lobby the British government to host the Open at Turnberry. Those efforts failed.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Late Sunday night, the PGA of America announced that it no longer plans to host the 2022 PGA Championship at President Donald Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club following the events at the US Capitol last Wednesday.

“Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, referring to the storming of the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, which led to the deaths of five people.

Trump-owned courses have held a number of professional events, including frequent stops on the PGA Tour, and majors in both the LPGA and senior tours.

What they have not hosted, however, is one of golf’s four men’s major championships.

Trump has long been known to desire a men’s major be held at one of his 15 golf properties, and looked set to achieve that aim with the 2022 PGA Championship, generally considered the least prestigious major.

His incitement of a mob, which launched a violent insurrection on the Capitol last week, cost him that chance.

It is not, however, the first time that Trump’s words and actions have cost his resorts the opportunity to host a major.

In 2015, when Trump was still a presidential hopeful, golfing authorities in the UK effectively black-balled his course in Scotland â€” Trump Turnberry â€” from hosting The Open Championship, the most prestigious golfing event held outside the US.

According to a report from The Independent on Sunday at the time, the R&A â€” British golf’s governing body â€” decided that no course bearing Trump’s name could host the Open after the then-candidate made controversial remarks about a number of ethnic and religious groups. These comments included his now-infamous remarks calling Mexican people “criminals” and “rapists.”

After the remarks, authorities “privately decided that his reputation is now so toxic that the newly renamed Trump Turnberry can no longer host the game’s most prestigious tournament,” the Independent reported.

David Cannon/Getty Images Trump Turnberry golf course.

Turnberry had been scheduled to host the Open in 2020 prior to that decision, the newspaper reported. That tournament was ultimately awarded to Royal St. George’s, on England’s south coast, but did not go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After losing out to Royal St. George’s, Trump redoubled his efforts to secure the Open for Turnberry, and in 2018 reportedly pushed Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the UK, to lobby the British government to bring the tournament to his resort in the near future.

His lobbying efforts were unsuccessful, and reportedly left US diplomats in Britain, including deputy ambassador Lewis Lukens “deeply unsettled.”

Turnberry has hosted four Opens in the past, including the 2009 tournament, but has not been included on the rota of courses for the championship since Trump bought the property in 2014.

Last week, it was reported that Trump planned to leave the US the day before Joe Biden’s inauguration as president and fly to Scotland to play golf at Turnberry.

Those reports were swiftly quashed, however. The White House denied the plans, and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Trump wouldn’t be welcome anyway, as visiting the resort would break Scotland’s newly-imposed lockdown.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.