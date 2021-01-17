A couple of Capitol rioters told the FBI an officer shook their hands and said 'it's your house now' as insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Rioters clash with police using big ladder trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors.

Two Capitol rioters claim an officer told them “It’s your house now” as hundreds stormed the Capitol on January 6.

Bobby Bauer and a relative were identified as among those who breached the US Capitol after an unknown caller tipped the FBI’s National Threat Operations Centre.

Bauer told authorities an officer “grabbed his hand, shook it, and said, ‘It’s your house now.”

Bauer, along with his cousin Edward Hemenway — who said his hand was also shaken by the officer — attended a pro-Trump rally before walking to the Capitol.

Two Capitol rioters told the FBI that an officer told them, “It’s your house now,” as insurrectionists stormed the Capitol building on January 6.

According to a complaint by the DOJ filed Thursday, Bobby Bauer and Jenny Bauer were identified after an unknown caller tipped the FBI’s National Threat Operations Centre.

The anonymous caller knew that Bauer had posted photographs of the event to a Facebook account called “BobtheBauer,” the complaint said. According to the caller, one image showed Bauer “inside the U.S. Capitol building giving the middle finger to the camera.”

On January 8, Bauer told FBI agents that he and his wife travelled from Kentucky to DC to attend the pro-Trump on January 6. The couple stayed with Bauer’s cousin, Edward Hemenway, in Virginia for part of the trip, according to the complaint.

The trio attended the pro-Trump rally and headed to the Capitol after President Trump told the crowd, “We’re going down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol.”

Bauer and Hemenway entered the Capitol building and both men say a police officer shook their hands and said “It’s your house now.” Bauer’s wife returned to the hotel — there’s no evidence that she entered the Capitol with the two.

Bauer told authorities he “believed that the policeman was acting out of fear,” according to the complaint.

A Capitol Police spokeswoman told The Hill that the department “is actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some Capitol Police officers and officials that appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies.”

Baur told agents that he entered the Capitol to “occupy the space” while Hemenway explained he went in out of “curiosity” and “stupidity.”

As of Jan 15, the FBI has identified more than 270 suspects involved in criminal activity related to the Capitol riot and taken more than 100 individuals into custody.

