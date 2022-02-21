Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan says she watched TV, ate bologna sandwiches, and met ‘a lot of great people’ during her 60 days in prison

Jenna Ryan. Department of Justice

A Capitol rioter who was sentenced to 60 days in a prison was released last week.

In a video statement, Jenna Ryan said she ate bologna sandwiches and met “great” people in prison.

She also said she was “proud of the fact” that she protested on January 6, 2021.

The Texas realtor, who pleaded guilty to a single federal misdemeanor charge of parading on Capitol grounds, marked her return with a Twitter video on Sunday, in which she said she was “so excited” to be free.

“I served 60 days in prison. I did not get beat up … I ate a lot of bologna sandwiches, I didn’t lose a ton of weight,” Ryan said. “I was really really blessed because I met really great people. I prayed every day, I read the Bible, got close to God, watched a lot of TV, read a lot of books.”

Before serving her prison sentence, Ryan had said that she hoped to practice yoga, detox from alcohol, and lose 30 pounds (14kg) while in the facility.

Ryan also claimed in a series of tweets over the weekend that she was “tortured” in prison, without expanding on specifics.

It is unclear what facility she was housed in, though she told Insider in December it was a minimum-security federal prison in northern Texas. Ryan started her sentence in mid-December and was released on February 17.

Ryan chartered a private jet to Washington, DC, to attend rallies in support of former President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021. She posted Facebook Live videos in which she could be seen entering the Capitol via the rotunda, according to court documents.

In her video, Ryan said she was “proud of the fact” that she protested on January 6.

She also said she plans on spending her newfound freedom selling real estate and launching her own YouTube show. It was not clear what she plans to speak on.

At least 770 people have been charged in the insurrection so far. Prosecutors are gearing up for the first trial for a Capitol riot suspect later this month.