Texas realtor Jenna Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in jail for her role in the Capitol riot on Thursday.

Ryan flew a private plane to DC and documented the riot on social media.

She apologized for her actions in a letter to the judge before sentencing.

A Texas realtor who flew a private jet to take part in the Capitol riot was sentenced to 60 days in jail on Thursday, after pleading guilty to a single federal misdemeanor charge of parading in the Capitol building, WUSA reported.

The sentencing came after Jenna Ryan boasted on social media that she wouldn’t get any jail time, due to her “blonde hair” and “white skin.”

When a critic on Twitter told Ryan she would go to jail back in March, Ryan responded by saying she was “definitely not going to jail.”

“Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong,” Ryan added.

Ryan became one of the most well-known Capitol rioters for flying a chartered plane down to Washington, DC, with other supporters of former President Donald Trump. She posted on social media throughout the trip, including a video filmed in a bathroom mirror right before heading to the riot.

“We’re gonna go down and storm the capitol,” she said in the video, according to a criminal complaint. “They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that what we’re going to do. So wish me luck.”

Ryan posted a picture of her standing next to a shattered window at the Capitol on the day of the riot. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

The video was a key factor in the judge’s decision to sentence Ryan to 60 days in jail, saying it showed Ryan knew what she was getting into when she headed to the Capitol, according to WUSA.

Ryan was initially charged with 12 counts in connection with storming the Capitol. She later struck a plea deal with prosecutors to have all but a single misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol dropped if she pleaded guilty, which she did in August.

Leading up to sentencing, Ryan tried to convince the judge to give her a lenient sentence by writing a four-page-long letter in which she expressed her “sincere apologies” for her actions on January 6.

She also addressed the Twitter post about how she wouldn’t get any jail time, saying the post was taken out of context and that she doesn’t see herself as above the law.

“Several bullies on Twitter said something to the effect of you’re ugly, blonde and you’re going to prison,” Ryan wrote to the judge. “I responded back apologizing for my blonde hair but that I wasn’t getting prison.”

The post that Ryan responded to was a meme saying simply that she was going to jail, and made no mention of her appearance.

“I wasn’t saying I was above prison, I just felt that it would be unlikely since I was pleading to entering the Capitol for 2 minutes and 8 seconds … A tweet of me taking up for myself against a bully who is harassing me does not indicate that I feel above-the-law,” Ryan wrote in the letter.

While Ryan said she regretted trespassing on the Capitol, she said she was proud of her other actions that day.

“While I feel badly about unlawfully entering into the Capitol on January 6th, not everything I did that day was bad,” she wrote. “Some actions I took that day were good. I came to DC to protest the election results. I wanted my voice to be heard. My only weapon was my voice and my cell phone.”