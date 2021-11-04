Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan – sentenced to jail after predicting she was ‘not going to jail’ – blamed the media for her punishment

Jenna Ryan. CBS 11

A Capitol rioter was given a 60-day jail term Thursday, after claiming she wouldn’t be.

She said the reason she was punished was because over media coverage of her case.

She told her critics: “You win!!! I’m going to prison. So you don’t need to contact me anymore.”

A Capitol rioter who was sentenced to jail after claiming that she wouldn’t be blamed the media for the severity of her punishment.

Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who went to the Capitol and took part in the January 6 riot, said on Twitter in March that she wouldn’t be jailed.

“Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong,” she said.

She was sentenced to 60 days in jail on Thursday, as Insider’s Ashley Collman reported.

She tweeted on Thursday she was being jailed because she has a “high profile” after media coverage.

“I am not Going to prison for the things that I said, or standing in front of the broken window. Its for walking in Capitol for 2 mins & what the judge says is to serve a deterrence to others since I have a high profile (Which I got after the fact thanks to MSM smear campaign).”

She said in another tweet: “I’m just gonna make a blanket statement to all the people that are calling me and texting me. You win!!! I’m going to prison. So you don’t need to contact me anymore. Pop champagne and then rejoice. But just leave me alone. Thank you.”

Ryan pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge of parading in the Capitol.