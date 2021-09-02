A judge ordered a Capitol rioter back to jail after he violated his agreement to stay off the internet to watch Mike Lindell’s ‘cyber symposium’

Protesters broke into Capitol Building on January 06, 2021. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A Capitol rioter broke the terms of his pretrial release and will be sent back to jail.

Doug Jensen’s release agreement said he was not allowed to connect to the internet.

Prosecutors said he used the internet to watch MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “cyber symposium.”

A US district judge ordered Capitol rioter Doug Jensen back to jail after he broke the conditions of his pre-trial release to watch MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “cyber symposium” of election conspiracies.

Jensen spent several months in jail after images and video circulated of him chasing Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman throughout the Capitol building wearing a shirt supporting the baseless QAnon conspiracy.

He was released on bond in mid-July under the condition he could not access the internet or any internet-connected devices. He told the court he had fallen victim to countless conspiracy theories online and disavowed the QAnon conspiracy.

Prosecutors filed a request to revoke his bond approximately a month after his release after authorities discovered Jensen had violated the terms of his bond agreement by connecting to the internet to watch additional conspiracy theories about the election.

“Jensen managed to violate one of the most difficult-to-enforce conditions in the most egregious way imaginable,” prosecutors wrote. “He has proven that not even six months in jail will deter him from returning to the conspiracy theories that led him to commit an assault against a federal officer on January 6, 2021.”

According to WUSA’s Jordan Fischer, Jensen’s attorney likened his “compulsion” to see the cyber symposium to addiction, saying that there was no reason his client would risk going back to jail after just being released.

DC District Judge Timothy J. Kelly was not convinced and sent Jensen back to jail.

“It’s clear that he has not experienced the transformation his lawyer described, that he has continued to seek out those conspiracy theories that led to his conduct on January 6, and that he violated the terms of his release in the process,” Kelly said.

Jensen is one of at least 631 people to be charged in relation to the January 6 riots. The FBI is still looking for help identifying many of the protestors who attacked police and breached the Capitol.