An accused Capitol rioter was arrested after his mother posted images of him inside the Capitol

Capitol rioter Tyler Slaeker takes a selfie at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Department of Justice

The FBI learned of a Capitol rioter after his mom posted photos of him in the building onto Facebook.

Tyler Slaeker was arrested on Wednesday after two of his relatives tipped off the FBI.

Slaeker took photos and selfies inside of the Capitol rotunda.

The FBI arrested an alleged Capitol rioter on Wednesday after his mother posted photos of him in the building to her Facebook account, according to newly unsealed filings from the Department of Justice.

US prosecutors charged Tyler Slaeker of Washington with two offenses:

Entering and remaining and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the affidavit in support of Slaeker’s arrest, investigators were tipped off by two family members on his mom’s side who saw her Facebook posts. One of his relatives met with investigators and pointed his likeness out in several photos taken by Capitol security cameras.

Investigators confirmed Slaeker’s presence at the Capitol by mapping his whereabouts using Verizon cell phone records and finding corroborating security footage of him taking the exact “selfies” posted by his mother.

Police have arrested at least 600 people in relation to the January riots, but less than thirty have pleaded guilty to a crime. The FBI is still asking for help in identifying many of the Capitol protestors, particularly those that attached Capitol and Metropolitan Police officers entrusted with protecting the building.