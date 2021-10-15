A lawyer for a Capitol riot suspect and InfoWars host compared his conduct on January 6 to ‘Jesus Christ or the Dalai Lama’

Owen Shroyer from InfoWars is removed from a public impeachment inquiry hearing with the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

A Capitol riot suspect compared his actions on January 6 to “Jesus Christ or the Dalai Lama.”

Authorities charged Owen Shroyer with four misdemeanors for being in a restricted area of the Capitol.

The InfoWars host wasn’t allowed to be there due to a previous arrest at an impeachment hearing.

InfoWars host and Capitol riot suspect Owen Shroyer’s lawyer compared his conduct on January 6 to “Jesus Christ or the Dalai Lama” in a new court filing.

Shroyer’s attorney, Norman Pattis, submitted a filing on his client’s behalf on Thursday arguing to dismiss all of the charges being levied against Shroyer, which include:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building Obstruct or impede passage through or within Capitol grounds

While Shroyer never entered the Capitol building itself, prosecutors allege he was in a restricted area that he was legally barred from entering due to a previous incident where he interrupted an impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump.

As part of a legal agreement from the impeachment incident, Shroyer was also barred from uttering “loud, threatening, or abusive language, or to engage in any disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place upon the United States Capitol Grounds or within any of the Capitol Buildings.” Prosecutors allege he did exactly that, and led a rally of InfoWars and Trump supporters to interrupt Congress’ attempt to certify President Joe Biden’s election win.

Shroyer’s attorney alleges prosecutors are trying to paint Shroyer as an “unhinged rabblerouser” for speaking outside the building and said if his client’s conduct amounts to disorderly conduct, “then Jesus Christ or the Dalai Lama would have been arrested for trying to be a peacemaker on January 6th, 2021.”

Shroyer is set for an arraignment hearing on Friday morning. At least 674 people have been arrested in relation to the Capitol riots, but only 100 protesters have pleaded guilty.