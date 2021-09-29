Applications to join the Capitol Police surged after the Jan. 6 insurrection, police chief says

US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The insurrection led to a surge in applications to join the Capitol Police force, its chief said.

J. Thomas Manger told the Associated Press the force was working on remodeling itself.

He also said the force was dealing with a historic number of threats aimed at lawmakers.

The US Capitol Police saw a surge in job applications following the January 6 insurrection, the force’s new chief, J. Thomas Manger, told the Associated Press in an interview published Wednesday.

Manger, who took over the force in late July, likened the rise to the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which also saw a surge in applications for firefighter and police officer roles, the AP reported.

Manger said he’s been working on rebuilding his force after it was heavily criticized in the wake of the January 6 attack, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including police officers.

Manger also said his force was seeing a historically high number of threats against members of Congress, adding that more than 4,100 threats have already been reported from January to March.

“We have never had the level of threats against members of Congress that we’re seeing today,” Manger said, according to AP. “Clearly, we’ve got a bigger job in terms of the protection aspect of our responsibilities, we’ve got a bigger job than we used to.”

Former New York City Fire Department Commissioner Sal Cassano told Harvard Business Review earlier this month he brought in 7,000 new firefighters in the 13 years after the 9/11 attacks.