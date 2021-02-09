A Capitol rioter who boasted about chugging wine from a lawmaker's liquor cabinet has been arrested, FBI says

NBC10 An image of Jason Riddle speaking on NBC10 on January 9.

Jason Riddle told a local news station he downed wine from an office during the Capitol riot.

The FBI questioned Riddle after that interview and charged him over the January 6 insurrection.

FBI agents arrested him Monday.

A man has been arrested in connection to the US Capitol riot after boasting to a local news outlet that he chugged wine stolen from a lawmaker’s liquor cabinet during the chaos.

Jason Riddle, 32, of Keene, New Hampshire, was arrested by FBI special agents in Boston on Monday, according to CBS Boston.

Riddle was charged Friday with illegally entering a restricted building, theft of government property, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a complaint.

As of Monday, 237 people had been charged in the insurrection.

The complaint said the FBI interviewed Riddle on January 22 after receiving tips that he had given a January 9 interview with NBC10 in which he admitted to taking part in the riot.

Riddle told the FBI he “walked into an office and found an open bottle of wine” and “poured himself a glass,” the complaint said.

“Riddle then admitted to drinking the wine and then leaving the office after being told to do so by a police officer,” it added.

The FBI did not say which lawmaker’s office contained the wine but said he also admitted to stealing a copy of “Senate Procedure” from the office.

The FBI said Riddle sold the book to someone for $US40 outside the Capitol and also took a Fox News football from the same office.

Michael Nigro/Pacific Press:LightRocket/Getty Rioters at the Capitol on January 6.

In his NBC10 interview, Riddle said he went inside the Capitol because he got swept up in the moment and wanted to experience the scene.

“I just, I just had to see it,” he said. “They were smashing computers, and printers, and breaking things, and throwing papers and lamps around.”



Riddle told NBC10 that he poured himself a glass of wine, “chugged it, and got out of there.” Riddle also shared a photo with the news network of himself holding the stolen wine bottle, the FBI said.

In his FBI interview, Riddle apparently denounced those who destroyed public property during the insurrection.

“Those psychopaths going around breaking things and hurting people can rot in hell,” he said, according to the complaint.

