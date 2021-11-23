A Florida man pictured carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the January 6 Capitol riot has pleaded guilty

A pro-Trump rioter carries the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi through the Rotunda of the Capitol. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Capitol rioter pictured carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern on January 6 has pleaded guilty.

Adam Johson reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors and could face anywhere from zero to six months in prison.

He is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to court documents seen by Insider.

A Florida man who was pictured carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the January 6 Capitol Riot has pleaded guilty Monday.

Adam Johnson reached an agreement with federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to court documents seen by Insider.

In exchange, prosecutors dismissed charges of theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the court documents said.

In addition to the dropped charges, the agreement covers a potential book that Johnson has expressed interest in writing, court documents show. For five years, the government has the right to any profit he makes from the book, the the plea agreement said.

Johnson will not be held in jail before sentencing, but sentencing could range from zero to six months in prison, the court documents said, and potential fines are between $US500 ($AU693) and $US9,500 ($AU13,163).

According to the statement of offsense, Johnson traveled to Washington D.C. on January 5 from Tampa, Florida to attend the rally on January 6.

He arrived at the Capitol at 8:30 a.m. and entered the Senate Wing of the building around 2:20 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., he picked up a lectern with the Speaker of the House seal and carried it to the Capitol Rotunda where he posed for photos, the statement of offense says.

Johnson left the Capitol just before 3:00 p.m.

A total of 702 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far.