The FBI is looking for a possible explosives stash belonging a Capitol riot defendant because of a photo he posted on his Zillow listing

Jeremy Brown was arrested in early October for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot.

At his Florida home, the FBI recovered a trove of weapons which were registered to his name.

A photo in the Zillow listing of his Brown’s home unearthed that he also had “flash bangs”, the FBI said.

The FBI is looking for explosives that they believe belong to an ex-congressional candidate who was arrested last month for his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection, according to an FBI search warrant.

What tipped them off? A photo posted on Zillow by the defendant.

Jeremy Brown, a former Green Beret, was arrested and charged on October 2 over his alleged role in the deadly Capitol riot on January 6.

In the warrant, the FBI states that while searching Brown’s Florida home in October, agents discovered a sawed-off shotgun, over 8,000 rounds of ammunition, two grenades, and a rifle. The Daily Beast first reported on the warrant.

The warrant states that a witness informed agents Brown was living in an RV on his property and had also recently purchased a trailer, both of which were registered under his girlfriend’s name.

But when he put his house on the market ahead of his arrest, he included photos of an office area with a whiteboard full of potentially incriminating writing, the warrant said.

The whiteboard pictured in Jeremy Brown’s home listed on Zillow, with the words ‘flash bangs’ circled. FBI

The whiteboard is separated into columns titled, “Clothing,” “Food,” “Communicate,” “Move,” “Shoot,” “Currency” and “Shelter,” with lists of items underneath each category. Under the “Shoot” section, Brown lists “flash bangs,” referencing that he had them “on hand,” which caught the FBI’s attention.

“BROWN is not registered to possess explosive devices,” the warrant says.

The warrant also mentioned that the FBI is now trying to locate Brown’s trailer where they believe flashbangs and other weapons listed in the photo in his Zillow listing may be stocked.

“[I]t is unlikely that an individual would market a home available for public inspection with guns and explosives inside of the home, [thus] it is probable ammunition, and explosives, which constitute potential evidence in the investigation, have been moved to the RV or trailer,” the warrant says.

Prosecutors say that Brown, who ran for Congress in Florida last year, “coordinated travel plans and rendezvous points” using encrypted messaging app Signal.

“We have a RV an Van going,” he wrote in one message, according to court documents. “Plenty of Gun Ports left to fill. We can pick you up.”

The Capitol riot left five people, including a police officer, dead, and at least 693 people have been charged in relation to the riot.