Jan. 6 committee is considering subpoenaing Ivanka Trump, report says

Ivanka Trump. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Capitol-riot committee is discussing issuing a subpoena to Ivanka Trump, The Guardian reported.

Last month it asked her to contribute voluntarily, but she appeared to turn it down.

No member of the Trump family has testified to the January 6 committee.

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot is considering issuing a subpoena to Ivanka Trump, The Guardian reported.

A source told The Guardian that the January 6 committee was considering the step, but not expected to take it soon.

The committee asked Trump to take part voluntarily last month, but she appeared to turn down the request, noting that she did not speak at the rally that preceded the riot. Then-President Donald Trump had spoken at the riot.

The committee did not discuss the possibility of subpoenaing when it met last Friday, as it wants to give her a chance to engage voluntarily, the source told The Guardian.

No member of the Trump family has testified to the January 6 committee.