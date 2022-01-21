A Capitol protester pleaded guilty after threatening in an online video to kill anyone who reported him to authorities

A Capitol protestor pleaded guilty to making threats in an online video after the riot.

Justin Stoll, 41, went by the “Th3RealHuckleberry” online and posted video from the insurrection, prosecutors said.

In one video, Stoll said he’d help anyone who reported him to the authorities “meet [their] maker.”

A Capitol protestor pleaded guilty to a felony after he posted a video on social media threatening to help a commenter “meet [their] maker” if they reported him to authorities.

The protestor, Justin Stoll, 41, used the pseudonym “Th3RealHuckleberry” on various social media platforms online, including Youtube and Clapper, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

A YouTube account under that name describes itself as “not for the faint of heart” and as “trash-talking snowflakes and Democrats.”

In the original complaint filed in court, prosecutors said they received a tip about Stoll’s social media pages, which they allege show Stoll storming past police barricades and shouting profanities at Capitol cops in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

In one video, Stoll says “D.C. is a motherfucking war zone!… We are at war with the Capitol… We have taken the Capitol. This is our country.”

But investigators found no evidence he was physically violent, destroyed property, or entered the Capitol building during the insurrection.

Prosecutors noted that on January 7, 2021 — one day after the Capitol riot — Stoll began to receive comments on his videos from people saying he should be arrested.

One commenter said they had saved his video and that he might go to prison, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege Stoll posted a video on Clapper in response, denying that he ever went inside the building.

“I never admitted I went into it, did I? Go watch the video again. Daddy’s not stupid,” Stoll said while winking at the camera, according to the criminal complaint.

Stoll then threatened anyone who would report him.

“If you ever in your fucking existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker… You can play that for the D.A. in court, I don’t care,” he said in the video, according to prosecutors. “If you ever jeopardize me from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your motherfucking maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting.”

Stoll admitted in court to posting the video for the “purpose of making a threat,” according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Stoll faces up to five years in prison for making interstate threats, a felony. His attorney did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

It’s been just over one year since the Capitol siege, and police have arrested over 750 people in connection to the riots. At least 175 Capitol rioters have also pleaded guilty for their time at the Capitol on January 6, mostly for misdemeanors.