Capitol Police will discipline 6 officers for their actions during the January 6 riot

Police line up behind barriers after pro-Trump protesters storm the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Capitol Police announced Saturday they will recommend discipline for six officers.

The agency ultimately investigated 38 incidents that occurred during the January 6 Capitol riot.

They found no wrongdoing in 20 of those cases, and couldn’t identify the officers in the remainder.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The US Capitol Police announced Saturday evening that they launched 38 internal investigations into officers’ actions during the January 6 riot and recommended disciplinary action for six officers.

Three of those officers will be disciplined for “conduct unbecoming,” one for failing to comply with directives, one for improper remarks, and one for improper dissemination of information, according to a statement.

The Capitol Police said they identified the officers involved in 26 of the 38 reported cases and found no wrongdoing in 20 of them. The statement added that federal prosecutors “did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime.”

Capitol Police did not name the six officers being recommended for discipline, nor did it provide details of the violations.

Early reports after the January 6 siege suggested that some officers had been suspended for actions like taking selfies with the rioters.

Capitol Police said Saturday that one more pending investigation is regarding “an official who is accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming.”

The statement added that the specific disciplinary actions the officers will face won’t be made public.

“The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers,” the statement said. “On January 6, the bravery and courage exhibited by the vast majority of our employees was inspiring.”

A number of Capitol Police officers have also been commended for their actions during the riots, such as Officer Eugene Goodman, who was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for leading a crowd of rioters away from the Senate chambers.

The union representing the officers has said roughly 140 officers in total were injured on January 6. One officer, Brian Sicknick, died of natural causes the following day, though a medical examiner said the Capitol riot “played a role in his condition.”