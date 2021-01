Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is being hailed as a hero for facing down an angry mob of Trump supporters and drawing them away from the Senate chamber

Al Drago/Getty Images A Capitol Police officer.

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman took on a crowd of pro-Trump rioters as they stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

Video from the incident, taken by the HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic, shows Goodman leading the mob upstairs and away from an unsealed entrance to the Senate chamber.

He was armed with only a baton at the time.

Goodman has since been hailed as a hero for his actions, and the rioter who was leading the chase after him has been criminally charged.

A US Capitol Police officer is being hailed as a hero after facing down an angry mob of supporters of President Donald Trump during last week’s riot at the Capitol and drawing them away from the Senate chamber that had yet to be secured.

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, identified by the CNN reporter Kristin Wilson, was seen in video footage taken by the HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic putting himself between the Senate chamber and an angry mob headed by a rioter wearing a QAnon T-shirt.

Goodman, who is Black, can be seen first interacting with the mob of white men as they push their way down a hallway.

Armed with only a baton and with no other officers nearby, Goodman leads the men on a chase up a flight of stairs while calling “second floor” into his radio.

Once outside a hallway leading to the Senate chamber, Goodman shoves one of the men to get his attention before moving in the opposite direction. The rioter he shoved — the man in the QAnon shirt — lingers for a moment and looks down the Senate chamber hallway before ultimately following Goodman.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Eventually, Goodman is met by backup in another room of the building, the video shows.

Goodman’s efforts gave the Senate time to lock down against the threat of rioters, according to The Washington Post and Bobic.

Bobic said he filmed the video at 2:14 p.m. The Washington Post reported the Senate Chamber was secured at 2:15 p.m. A video of the Senate floor posted by the Capitol Hill reporter Jamie Dupree showed the senate was still full at 2:21 p.m.

Goodman, who is an Army veteran and a father, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Neither did Capitol Police.

Officer Eugene Goodman stopped a mob of white rioters from entering the chambers of the United States Senate. At this perilous moment in our nation’s history, he was the one person standing between democracy and the rule of tyrants. (Photo Credit: New York Times) pic.twitter.com/vTjvVp9SLe — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 10, 2021

This moment in ⁦@igorbobic⁩ stunning footage. In front of the officer, coming up the stairs, is a mass of rioters. The USCP officer glances to his left. Between those two chairs is the entrance to the senate floor. He lured them to his right, away from their targets. pic.twitter.com/knjQQ4GZ0d — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 10, 2021

But footage of his actions quickly started trending on Twitter, and many praised Goodman for what he had done.

“As trump’s fascist mob ransacked the US Capitol, this brave USCP officer kept murderous rioters away from the Senate chamber and saved the lives of those inside. God bless him for his courage,”US Rep. Bill Pascrell wrote in a Twitter message on Sunday.

Jaime Harrison, a former candidate for the US Senate from South Carolina, said Goodman should be honoured by politicians.

“The word hero does not appropriately describe officer Eugene Goodman,” he wrote in a tweet. “His judgment & heroism may have saved our Republic. I hope @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer @WhipClyburn consider him for the Congressional Medal of Honour. It is the least we can do.”

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File Trump supporters gesture to Capitol Police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber. Doug Jensen, seen at centre, was jailed on January 9 on federal charges.

The man in the QAnon shirt who headed the mob chasing Goodman, meanwhile, has been identified as Doug Jensen of Iowa by The Des Moines Register.

He has been fired from his job and was arrested by the FBI on Friday. He faces five federal charges.

He’s one of about 90 rioters who have been charged in connection with the riot at the Capitol building, in which five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. A second Capitol Police officer died by suicide over the weekend.

