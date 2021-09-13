Police will put fencing back up around the Capitol building ahead of a far-right rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

Razor wire and fences still surround the United States Capitol building at sunrise a few days after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

US Capitol Police will reinstall fencing around the Capitol building ahead of a far-right rally.

The rally, dubbed “Justice for J6,” is scheduled for September 18.

The event is being held to support rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, according to its organizers.

US Capitol Police will reinstall fencing around the perimeter of the Capitol ahead of the upcoming “Justice for J6” rally planned for September 18.

Capitol Police chief Tom Manger, who confirmed the news to Insider, told reporters Monday that authorities will put up the fencing “a day or two” ahead of the planned event.

The rally is being held to support the individuals who have been accused, arrested, and charged, for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, according to organizers of the event. Since the riot, 639 people have been arrested and charged with crimes in connection to it.

The fencing is expected to come down “soon” after the September 18 rally if “everything goes well,” Manger told reporters.

Law enforcement officials are preparing for potential clashes and violence at the event, as counterprotests are being scheduled on the same day and inflammatory rhetoric surrounding the event has increased online, according to an internal Capitol Police memo obtained by CNN.

“We are closely monitoring September 18 and we are planning accordingly,” Manger said in an emailed statement to Insider. “After January 6, we made Department-wide changes to the way we gather and share intelligence internally and externally. I am confident the work we are doing now will make sure our officers have what they need to keep everyone safe.”

Fencing was initially erected around the federal government building following the January 6 riot, which saw supporters of former President Donald Trump overpower police and break into the Capitol complex. The fencing remained up until July.

The upcoming event is being organized by Look Ahead America and led by Matt Braynard, the former director of data and strategy for the Trump campaign, Insider previously reported. It is scheduled to take place at noon on Saturday at Union Square, a public plaza located just west of the Capitol building.

Protestors should refrain from wearing or bringing political paraphernalia and should stick to donning red, white and blue colors “to show your support of the J6 prisoners,” according to details of the event on Look Ahead America’s website.

Top Democrats Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as top Republicans Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were briefed on Monday by Capitol police on the forthcoming security measures.