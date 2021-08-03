Capitol Police arrest a man carrying a ‘9 mm pistol with a high capacity magazine’ near Capitol

- US Capitol Police arrested a man with a 9mm pistol and high capacity magazine near the Capitol on Tuesday.
The US Capitol Police said on Tuesday that they arrested a man carrying a 9mm pistol with a high capacity magazine near the US Capitol building, and found second gun in the man and his wife’s SUV.
“There is no information to indicate either suspect was targeting a Member of Congress or the Capitol Complex,” USCP said in a statement, adding that the force has confiscated 13 guns near the Capitol this year.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.