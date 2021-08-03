Capitol Police arrest a man carrying a ‘9 mm pistol with a high capacity magazine’ near Capitol

A U.S. Capitol Police officer wears a mourning band over his badge following a police procession of the hearse carrying the casket of Brian Sicknick, U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died from injuries following the U.S. Capitol building siege on Wednesday, on January 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Getty Images

US Capitol Police arrested a man with a 9mm pistol and high capacity magazine near the Capitol on Tuesday.

The US Capitol Police said on Tuesday that they arrested a man carrying a 9mm pistol with a high capacity magazine near the US Capitol building, and found second gun in the man and his wife’s SUV.

“There is no information to indicate either suspect was targeting a Member of Congress or the Capitol Complex,” USCP said in a statement, adding that the force has confiscated 13 guns near the Capitol this year.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.