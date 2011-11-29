Here's The Profanity-Laced Tirade That Made Everyone Fall In Love With Just-Fired NHL Coach Bruce Boudreau

The Washington Capitols fired head coach Bruce Boudreau today.



After underachieving each of the last three seasons, the Caps have now lost 8 of their last 11 games.

Boudreau is probably best known for his performance on HBO’s 24/7 documentary series last year — when he seemed to whip out an entertaining, profanity-laced monologue at least once an episode.

Here’s the video of his most iconic one. It’s strangely inspirational for a hilarious, “fuck”-filled rant:

