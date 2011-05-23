Capitalism Marries Corruption

President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad points to capitalism as the main source of global corruption. As well as the dominance of the dollar in world markets. The Iranian president criticised the unjust global economic systems in the world saying,



“If an independent country wants to get a one-billion-dollar loan from the world’s financial centres, it should wait for many years and can obtain the loan only after meeting certain conditions. However, those centres offer loans of 50 and 100 billion dollars to their friendly and allied countries without imposing any condition on them.” The President commented during a meeting with directors of anti-corruption establishments of the Economic Cooperation organisation (ECO):

“Capitalism and the capitalists, who are ruling over the world, are the main source of corruption prevailing in the world. And campaigning against them, with the aim of restoring the legitimate but trampled rights of nations, is a universal duty and mission” The Tehran Times reported:

The main problem facing the human society is the fact that unvirtuous and corrupt rulers are running the world’s main political and economic centres, he observed.

Ahmadinejad added, “Unvirtuous persons become a main source of corruption and oppression wherever they gain power. Therefore, currently, one of (our) important missions is to help prevent such persons from coming to power.”

In conclusion, Ahmadinejad said that the member states of ECO should work hand in hand to help root out the phenomenon of corruption.

The Iranian President makes a good point. Capitalists are the ones who fear free markets after all.

