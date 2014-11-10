CHARTS: How Capitalism Has Transformed Eastern Europe Since The Fall Of The Berlin Wall

Sunday was the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the most symbolic event marking the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In the quarter of a century since the wall was knocked down, the political and economic systems in eastern Europe have been turned on their heads: Gone are the communist institutions, replaced with governments that are even more capitalistic than those on the western side of the Iron Curtain.

Researchers at Capital Economics have published a fantastic series of charts on the transformation of post-Soviet eastern Europe.

We’ve republished a selection of graphs from the report, which takes a look at 11 countries: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

