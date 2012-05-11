Yahoo's Biggest Shareholder May Be In Dan Loeb's Camp

Photo: AP

Capital Research & Management, an institutional investor which has long been a major Yahoo shareholder, is leaning towards demanding Scott Thompson’s ouster, reports Kara Swisher of AllThingsD.In doing so, it would lend its support to activist investor Dan Loeb of Third Point.



Two Capital-managed funds together own more than 10 per cent of Yahoo. Loeb’s Third Point holdings bring the total to 15 per cent.

And Capital’s name carries a lot of weight in Yahoo’s boardroom. Capital manager Gordy Crawford (above), who is retiring this year, helped oust Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang as CEO in 2008.

We called Capital for comment and haven’t heard back yet. We’ll update the story if we hear more.

