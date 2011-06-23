Capital One Venture Rewards Card Ups The Ante

After posting my review/recommendation of the Capital One Venture Rewards credit card, a friendly rep from Capital One’s marketing and PR team reached out to me with this info: “…wanted to let you know that Capital One just raised the bar by more than doubling the introductory offer on Venture to 25,000 miles (was previously 10,000 miles), just in time for the summer travel season. Additionally, Capital One will give cardholders who sign up for the no-fee Venture One card a 10,000 mile bonus.”



So there you have it. I wanted to share the updated bonus info with readers. You can read my original full review of the Venture Rewards card here.

Aside from this improved bonus, Capital One appears to be upping the ante in its marketing game as well:

1. The “Alec Baldwin ads” seem to be running constantly on television — I wonder why they are moving away from the traditional barbarian ads that Capital One’s brand is tied to… maybe celebrity endorsement just converts better for a high-end travel card than hapless barbarians? Don’t know.

2. This morning I noticed CNN.com had been just about taken over by Capital One ads: four ad units above the fold, wrapping around all of the news content — in fact, it appeared the ads took up more space than actual news headlines. Here’s a screenshot I took.

I guess if you’re a card company and you have the cash hoard to do things like acquire ING Direct for $9 billion, you can totally afford to plaster a news site with ads every now and then. Respect.

— provided by Outlaw; read more about which credit cards I recommend (and don’t recommend).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.