Capital One Venture Card: Impressed So Far

First off, the Capital One Venture credit card comes in two different flavours:



There’s the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card, a shiny gold card which offers 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day, and a current promotion in Outlaw’s offers portal lets you “earn 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 in travel.” You can redeem your miles for airline tickets, hotel rooms, car rentals and more. The VentureOne Rewards card has no annual fee, and no foreign transaction fees. Plus, this promo offers you 0% Intro APR on purchases until March 2013. Apply online, compare with other Capital One card offers, or review details of this offer here.

Then there’s the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, a dark blue card with $0 intro annual fee for the first year (it’s $59 each year after that), and this one gives you 2 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day. Plus, you’ll earn a “one-time bonus of 10,000 miles once you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months.” Apply online, compare with other Capital One card offers, or review details of this offer here.

I tried out the Capital One Venture Rewards version of this credit card.

Customer service was surprisingly prompt and helpful. Additionally, miles redemption via the Capital One Rewards web site was extremely easy: it was as simple as logging in, checking the available miles/points balance, and booking a flight via their online flight reservation system (which is operated through Travelocity).

I was able to book a JetBlue flight to New York within a few clicks, and it conveniently let me enter my TrueBlue frequent flier number as well, so that I’ll accrue miles.

This system is superior, in my opinion, to some of the more complex points redemption systems other card issuers make you jump through.

For those looking for an excellent air miles card backed by solid customer support, and without any foreign transaction fees, you can’t go wrong with either version of the Venture credit card.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including the issuers and cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw. Also, these deals are limited time offers and may expire or change at any time – at time of publication on April 15th, however, every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of these summaries.

