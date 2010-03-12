Capital One: Charge-Offs Are Peaking, But Don't Expect Any Loan Growth Any Time Soon

Photo: Capital One

Capital One gave a presentation at the Citi Financial Services Conference today.

And surprise, surprise! Consumer debt markets are horrible shape this year.Via The Fly:



Capital One expects domestic charge-off dollars to peak in Q1. Loans will continue to decline in 2010 due to continuing run off from businesses stopped or repositioned. The comments were made in presentation slides.

And speaking of those slides, check out the presentation in full below and draw your own conclusions. By the looks of things, 2010 is going to be a bad year for the bank.



Request-CitiConference_031110

