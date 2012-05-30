Capital One Cash Rewards Credit Card: $100 Bonus Details

Capital One Cash Rewards, the newest cash back credit card from the bank, is now offering a generous $100 bonus to new cardholders after spending just $500 within the first 3 months. Click here to see the offer details and apply online.



In addition to the $100 bonus, Capital One Cash Rewards cardholders receive 1% cash back on all purchases, and a “50% bonus on the cash back you earn every year.”

You can earn an unlimited amount of cash back, and your earnings never expire.

Also, there’s no waiting to hit a “threshold” before you can receive your cash: you can redeem cash back anytime for any amount, and even set automatic redemptions so you don’t have to log in to your account as often. There’s no annual fee, and the card sports an attractive deep green design — although you can personalise your card with an image of your choice for no extra charge.

Capital One Cash Rewards currently offers 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers until June 2013.

Not sure if this is the right card for you? I’d suggest you compare this one with Blue Cash Everyday from American Express, which is another excellent cash back card without an annual fee. The Discover More Card also has a generous cash back rewards structure and 0% introductory rate, making it another competitor worth evaluating.

What do others think of this card? We publish a wide range of user comments on the credit cards we review; Capital One Cash Rewards currently has 38 cardholder reviews. Here’s a recent one: “I got a 10k limit approve[d] in about 40 seconds […] I got the $100 bonus for spending $500 in first 3 months, and used it on the first month’s bill. This is probably my favourite credit card for the long-term because of the simple 1.5% cash back. For the 1% that accrues over time, you don’t have to wait for silly increments like $20 or $50, you can credit back $1.31 back to your account if you want for the cash back bonus.”

