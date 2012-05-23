14 Incredible Artifacts From New York Banking History

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Have you ever wondered how New York City became a global financial powerhouse? The Museum of the City of New York has just unveiled its “Capital of Capital: New York City Banks and the Creation of a Global Economy” exhibit explaining how this happened.



This new exhibit, which commemorates the 200th anniversary of Citigroup, takes visitors through the rise of NYC’s banks from an early source of credit for local merchants to the global financial centre they make up today.

We checked out the exhibit yesterday and it has some pretty cool historic documents and artifacts. We’ve included some highlights in the slides that follow.

