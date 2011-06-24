11 Fascinating Facts About Millionaires Around The World

Photo: Flickr

The number of millionaires worldwide increased in 2010, as did their overall worth.A new study from Capgemini/Merrill Lynch Wealth Management reveals some great insights about how the financial crisis has affected high net worth individuals, from the way they structure their portfolios to their biggest investment concerns.



High net worth individuals are defined as people with more than $1 million in financial assets.

The study is a must read for anyone looking to serve wealthy clients.

