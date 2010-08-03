Finally! The Great American Job Creation Boom Is About To Begin

According to Deutsche Bank:



Last Friday real GDP was revised back to 2007. This morning’s income and consumption data will reflect those revisions. At this point, the data are old news and therefore should be largely discounted by the financial markets. However, pending home and motor vehicle sales figures will not—we expect the former to retrace some of the previous month’s homebuyer tax-related plunge, while a bounce in the latter should help push headline retail sales (due next Friday) back into positive territory. We would like to revisit last week’s GDP data, because we believe investors are not fully appreciating the surge in capital spending (capex) and what it means for the labour market.

Last summer we spoke of an investment led recovery that would lift corporate profits and ultimately hiring. The last couple of quarters have seen even stronger capex than what we were projecting—Q2 economy-wide corporate profits are released later this month, but profits have been excellent to this point: they are up a stunning 38% over the four quarters ending Q1 2010. Nominal capex grew over 20% last quarter, pushing its year-over-year rate up to 13%. We are intentionally using the nominal numbers so as to avoid deflator issues which distorted the data in the late 1990s because of plunging technology prices. As shown in the chart below, the correlation between capex and private employment is 90%, and the former leads the latter on average by one quarter.

We ran a regression of capex on private payrolls, and the model suggests we should get a 3.3% year-over-year rise in private jobs relative to Q3 2009. This would imply over 3.5 million in job creation this quarter, clearly an absurd forecast at this point. However, if we arbitrarily assume there is a three-standard deviation forecast miss, then the trend in capex implies a more reasonable 480k in job creation this quarter or 160k per month, and the latest data strongly suggest we are due for some meaningful upward payroll surprises, perhaps as soon as this Friday.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

